Television personality and celebrity chef Valerie Bertinelli is a person who does not hesitate to take responsibility for her actions. She has been in the spotlight as of late for being outspoken about her thoughts on body shaming, her previous association with weight-loss program Jenny Craig, and her personal evolution. In an emotional Instagram clip, she spoke up against body shaming and how she didn't appreciate being told that she needs to shed some pounds. She urged others to be compassionate and wrote, "We all could use a little more kindness and patience and grace, because we just never know what someone else is going through."