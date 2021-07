A mere two days after making him the tenth overall pick in the draft, the Mets signed Kumar Rocker, according to MLB Network’s Jon Heyman. The deal comes with a $6 million signing bonus, which is significantly above the $4.74 million slot value of the pick, and slots right in between the fifth and sixth picks and this year’s draft — though that hardly comes as a surprise. On draft night, Jeff Passan alluded to the bonus Rocker would command, mentioning he would have to get top five money to not go back to Vanderbilt for a fourth season.