Suns star Deandre Ayton has huge impact back home in the Bahamas
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Devin Booker has been great. Chris Paul, he's been everything the Phoenix Suns needed and then some. But Phoenix isn't in the position they're currently in without the play of Deandre Ayton. And those back in Deandre's hometown of Nassau, Bahamas, couldn't be happier. "We're proud to say that he's from the Bahamas," said Jeff Rodgers, the organizer of one of the islands' biggest basketball camps.www.azfamily.com
