Floating is a classic Vermont summer activity with many different vessels to choose from. A kayak or canoe will get you there faster and keep you drier, but as the mercury tops the charts, a simple rubber innertube is the best way out of the sweaty real world and into refreshing river world. A quick disclaimer, though: tubing is a potentially hazardous activity that requires a lot more prep than you might think. It can be safe and easy, but only if done correctly. Here are some tips to get started: