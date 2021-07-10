Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

St. Johnsbury ‘AMP’-ed for return of free concerts at Dog Mountain

By Tom Huntington Arts Correspondent
Times-Argus
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe hillside at Dog Mountain in St. Johnsbury will once again be alive with the sounds of music, as the Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series returns after a pandemic-induced hiatus in 2020 for its fourth summer of free concerts. The family- and dog-friendly festivities kick off Sunday with world-inspired...

www.timesargus.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
State
Vermont State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pop Music#Concerts#Dog Mountain#Traditional Music#St Johnsbury#Scottish#The Levitt Foundation#Sufi#Chanson Fran Aise#Americana#French#Guardian#The Blue Dahlia#Feast Field#Boston College#Juice#Atwood Magazine#Tooth Nail Records#The Boston Globe#The Oshima Brothers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Dogs
News Break
Politics
News Break
Music
Related
Hampstead, NHcarriagetownenews.com

Two Free Concerts in Hampstead

HAMPSTEAD – Long-time fan favorite of Hampstead music lovers, The Don Campbell Band, will return to the stage at Meetinghouse Park on Tues., July 20 at 6:00 p.m. The group has performed in the park for many years with return visits during the Christmas season for holiday concerts. Don is a contemporary country crossover and folk-rock singer/songwriter. His singing is often compared to Dan Fogelberg, Vince Gill and Chris Isaak. Based out of New England the five-piece musical group has opened for Carrie Underwood, Charlie Daniels, Keith Urban and Merle Haggard. All concerts are made possible by Hampstead Cable Television. Blankets, chairs, and picnic lunches are welcome. Leashed dogs are allowed on the perimeter of the park. Moo’s delicious homemade ice cream will be on hand to sell their treats. Financial donations are being accepted at the concerts for the local non-profit, Rescue Pups, based in Stratham, which rescues dogs and trains them to be comfort dogs for veterans and first responders all around New England who are dealing with post-traumatic stress, anxiety, and other service-connected challenges. Rain venue is Hampstead Middle School at 28 School Street.
Jefferson County, WVJournal & Sunday Journal

Free Thursday concert series going strong at The AMP

SHENANDOAH JUNCTION — This week marks the halfway point for the Levitt Concert Series at The Amp at Sam Michaels Park. The series offers a free concert every Thursday evening through mid-August and has been made possible through a grant from the Levitt Foundation secured by Jefferson County Parks and Recreation.
Barre, VTTimes-Argus

Talk of the town

BARRE — Has it really been two years since the Friends of the Aldrich Public Library sold their last book?. Unless you count the handful that were sold as part of an online auction, it has, which is why they are seriously psyched to announce the return of their annual July book sale.
Kendall, WIthecountyline.net

Kendall to offer free concert

A free community concert at Kendall’s Central Park is set for Thursday, July 29, beginning at 6:30 p.m. This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
Grangeville, IDidahocountyfreepress.com

Free Summer Concert Series: NoAlibi

GRANGEVILLE — Grab your chair or a blanket, picnic dinner and drink, and head to Pioneer Park in Grangeville for the annual Free Summer Concert Series. “We are so excited to be back on track after 2020’s hiatus due to Covid,” said organizer Rachel Young, Grangeville Arts. This is set...
New Castle News

St. Vitus Church to host concert

Holy Spirit Parish will present a concert by Tim Zimmerman and The King’s Brass at 7 p.m. July 28 at St. Vitus Church. The concert is being made possible by an anonymous donation. The group performs hymn classics with a contemporary flair, along with many other styles of music. The...
Madison, NJnewjerseyhills.com

Free concerts offered at Madison museum

MADISON - The Museum of Early Trades & Crafts (METC) free outdoor Summer Concert Series, sponsored by the Madison Downtown Development Commission (DDC), is back this month. Residents can enjoy a free night of music this summer from 6 to 8 p.m., Fridays. Audience members should bring chairs or blankets...
Brattleboro, VTDeerfield Valley News

Free concert on Tuesday

BRATTLEBORO - Three Way Street performs a free concert on the gazebo at the Brattleboro Common on Tuesday, July 13, from 7 to 8:30 pm, featuring Lisa Brande, Kevin Parry, and Mark Trichka. Their extensive play list of over 400 songs includes swing, rhythm and blues, bluegrass, rock ‘n’ roll, jazz, calypso, cajun, and South American styles. Rain location is the American Legion. More info at www.kevinparrymusic.com.
Loon Lake, NYAdirondack Daily Enterprise

Loon Lake concert series to return

LOON LAKE — The Loon Lake Live Summer Concert Series is returning for a 25th year. From July 27 to Aug. 14, the concert series will have four sets. These will feature string instruments, french horn, clarinet and harp. Locations of the concerts include the Loon Lake Jewish Center, the Saranac Lake Free Library and Historic Saranac’s Laboratory Museum.
Coyle, OKPeninsula Daily News

Concerts in the Woods return to Coyle

COYLE — As the brand-new host of the Concerts in the Woods series, Joe McKinstry is programming with care. He’s scheduling these community concerts, first of all, around the sun — and around Seattle Seahawks games. His first show is a kind of blockbuster double feature: Sicilian-born guitarist Peppino D’Agostino,...
Roan Mountain, TNelizabethton.com

Roan Mountain Summer Concert will be held July 17

The Roan Mountain Summer Concert Series 2021 will be held every Saturday through September 5 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Roan Mountain Community Park (19E behind the post office). Performing on Saturday, July 17, at 5 p.m. will be JB & Friends with John Bland, Acoustic/Electric Classic Oldies; and Brighten The Corner — Old Tyme String Band with Art Lang, Peggy Holsclaw, Charles Aldridge and Elle Hjemmet, at 6 p.m.
Edmeston, NYDaily Star

Concert series to return at Pathfinder Village

EDMESTON — Pathfinder Village will again host annual Summer Concert Series. The concerts, which feature free live music performances, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturdays in July and August. New this year, all performances will be streamed over social media. Pathfinder will use attendance limits and free ticketing for...
Carson City, NVKOLO TV Reno

Free summer concerts returning to Carson City

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Levitt AMP Carson City Music Series will return for its fifth season on Saturday, July 10, 2021 and will run every Saturday night through August 28, 2021. The free, family-friendly concerts are intended to bring the community together to experience the power of live music.
Loveland, COPosted by
Power 102.9 NoCo

Sounds of Centerra Concerts Return for Four Free Shows in July

Friday nights in Loveland and Northern Colorado will see live outdoor music in the month of July 2021, at Loveland's iconic Chapungu Sculpture Park. Chapungu Sculpture Park opened in 2007, and it's hard to believe that 14 years have gone by so fast. It's similar to how summer flies by! The summer of 2021 brings the 13th season of free concerts on the Great Lawn of Chapungu, with the Sounds of Centerra.
Musictricornernews.com

Change of Plan for July 11 Music Mountain Concert

One thing COVID-19 taught us all was the need to be flexible; and one challenge arts venues had was the need to book performances well in advance, not only so they could do publicity but also so the performers could create a logical schedule for themselves. But the best-laid plans...

Comments / 0

Community Policy