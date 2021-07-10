Cancel
NBA

Brittney Griner powers Phoenix Mercury past Seattle Storm, 85-77

By The Associated Press
 6 days ago

PHOENIX (AP) — Brittney Griner had 29 points and 15 rebounds to help the Phoenix Mercury beat the Seattle Storm 85-77 on Friday night. Skylar Diggins-Smith added 26 points on 8-of-13 shooting for the Mercury (9-9). They beat the top two teams in the WNBA standings in consecutive games with Diana Taurasi sidelined by a hip injury. Griner had 33 points Wednesday night in a 99-90 overtime win over the Las Vegas Aces.

#Ap#The Phoenix Mercury#The Las Vegas Aces#Louuuuu
