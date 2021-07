Nancy Burks Worcester has been a favorite performer with the Young Audiences programs, delighting children with her stories involving her puppet friends including Larry the Crocodile, Waco the Weasel, Lili the Weasel, and more. Using her ventriloquist skills with her love of storytelling, she’s performed for audiences coast to coast. We’re thrilled to have her return to the Abilene Public Library, along with her puppet pals, to delight children with another great live performance. The Young Audiences performances always draw in a huge crowd each year so we hope to see everyone out and participating. If you have a group larger than 10 that will be attending, we ask that you call ahead by July 2 to the Children’s Department at 325-437-4570 to register.