Rutland, VT

Mural on glass

By Editorials
Times-Argus
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA “mural on glass” decorates the 77ART downtown window at 59-67 Merchants Row in Rutland. Beginning in May, local art guru Bill Ramage gathered Rutland County artists to meet together and create the expanse of window imagery they call “The Transpicuous Cloud of Unknowing: A Collective Meeting of Minds, Reflecting on Visions of Chaotic Transparency!” a title formed from the group’s favorite title offerings. The 77ART site hosts an international artist residency program along with related exhibitions and events.

