A Bloody Conclusion in Carnage Black White and Blood #4 [Preview]
Canage Black White and Blood concludes on Wednesday with the release of Carnage Black White and Blood #4. Normally, we might be inclined to believe that Marvel has, perhaps, overextended itself in terms of exactly how many Carnage comics the market can support in the long term, which we would be inclined to guess would be zero. As it turns out, however, Marvel disagrees, since they're currently launching yet another Carnage super-mega-crossover event. Ah well. Check out the preview below.bleedingcool.com
Comments / 0