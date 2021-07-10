Severe Weather Statement issued for Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 21:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-10 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for central, northeastern and east central Missouri. Target Area: Lincoln A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 PM CDT FOR WESTERN LINCOLN COUNTY IN EAST CENTRAL MISSOURI...SOUTHEASTERN AUDRAIN COUNTY IN CENTRAL MISSOURI...MONTGOMERY COUNTY IN EAST CENTRAL MISSOURI...NORTHEASTERN CALLAWAY COUNTY IN CENTRAL MISSOURI...NORTHEASTERN WARREN COUNTY IN EAST CENTRAL MISSOURI AND SOUTHWESTERN PIKE COUNTIES IN NORTHEASTERN MISSOURI At 1109 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over New Florence, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Jonesburg. This also includes Graham Cave State Park. This includes Interstate 70 in Missouri between exits 148 and 183. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...0.88IN WIND...60MPH