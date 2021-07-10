Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lincoln County, MO

Severe Weather Statement issued for Lincoln by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 21:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-10 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for central, northeastern and east central Missouri. Target Area: Lincoln A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 PM CDT FOR WESTERN LINCOLN COUNTY IN EAST CENTRAL MISSOURI...SOUTHEASTERN AUDRAIN COUNTY IN CENTRAL MISSOURI...MONTGOMERY COUNTY IN EAST CENTRAL MISSOURI...NORTHEASTERN CALLAWAY COUNTY IN CENTRAL MISSOURI...NORTHEASTERN WARREN COUNTY IN EAST CENTRAL MISSOURI AND SOUTHWESTERN PIKE COUNTIES IN NORTHEASTERN MISSOURI At 1109 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over New Florence, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Jonesburg. This also includes Graham Cave State Park. This includes Interstate 70 in Missouri between exits 148 and 183. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...0.88IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lincoln, MO
County
Lincoln County, MO
State
Missouri State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Tornado#Interstate 70
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Mask mandate returns to Los Angeles as coronavirus cases rise

July 15 (Reuters) - Los Angeles County will reimpose its mask mandate this weekend in the latest sign that public health officials are struggling with an alarming rise in coronavirus cases tied to the highly contagious Delta variant. The county, home to 10 million people and the nation's second-largest city,...
Posted by
CNN

FBI's Larry Nassar investigation failure is another black eye for the agency

(CNN) — The sharp rebuke from the Justice Department's inspector general over the FBI's mishandling of the sex abuse investigation of former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar is the latest in a recent string of embarrassing failures and could have broader repercussions for the bureau. Lawmakers who previously examined the...
BusinessPosted by
ABC News

Regulator sues Amazon to force recall of hazardous products

Safety regulators are suing Amazon to force it to recall hazardous products sold on its site, including flammable children’s pajamas, faulty carbon monoxide detectors and hair dryers that don’t protect users from getting electrocuted. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, which filed the complaint late Wednesday, said the online shopping...

Comments / 0

Community Policy