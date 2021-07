The Pittsburgh Pirates came back from a 5-0 deficit to defeat the New York Mets 6-5 Sunday prior to the MLB All-Star break. Rookie infielder Rodolfo Castro hit two home runs in the game to help the Bucs back after the Mets scored five runs in the first inning. Adam Frazier and Wilmer Difo added three hits each. The Pirates pounded 15 hits in the game to split their four-game series with the Mets. Reliever David Bednar earned the victory.