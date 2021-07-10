Cancel
Caroline County, VA

Special Weather Statement issued for Caroline, Western Essex, Westmoreland by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 21:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-10 00:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Caroline; Western Essex; Westmoreland A LINE OF THUNDERSTORMS WITH HEAVY RAIN WILL AFFECT NORTHEASTERN CAROLINE...NORTHWESTERN WESTMORELAND AND NORTHWESTERN ESSEX COUNTIES At 1205 AM EDT, thunderstorms with heavy rain were located along a line extending from Wicomico River to near Port Royal to near Fort A.p. Hill. Movement was southeast at 20 mph. Wind gusts in excess of 30 mph and rainfall amounts of up to 1 inch are possible with these storms. Locations impacted include... Colonial Beach, Port Royal, Loretto, Leedstown, Fort A.p. Hill, Rappahannock Academy, Lerty, Currioman Landing, Hustle, Oak Grove, Supply, Peeds, Central Point, Chance, Stratford Hall, Potomac Mills, Westmoreland State and Foneswood. Motorists should use extra caution in the vicinity of these storms. Be prepared for rapid changes in weather and road conditions. Heavy rain could cause ponding of water on roads, and possible minor flooding of ditches and poor drainage areas. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike more than 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle.

alerts.weather.gov

