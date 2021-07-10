Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Red Sox Notes: ‘Amazing’ Kiké Hernández Flourishing In Leadoff Role

By Logan Mullen
Posted by 
NESN
NESN
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Whatever adjustments Kiké Hernández made last month, they worked. The plan for the Boston Red Sox long was to have Hernández, a solid contact hitter with occasional pop, be the leadoff man. But ineffectiveness in the early stages of the season, in particular May and June, saw him bumped from that role.

nesn.com

Comments / 0

NESN

NESN

Boston, MA
15K+
Followers
22K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.

 https://nesn.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Garrett Richards
Person
Alex Cora
Person
Homer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Boston Red Sox#The Philadelphia Phillies#The Los Angeles Angels#Red Sox Phillies#Major League Baseball#The Red Sox
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
News Break
MLB
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
Related
MLBPosted by
The Big Lead

Red Sox Pitcher Adam Ottavino Waved, Cussed at Shohei Ohtani After Final Out

The Boston Red Sox beat the Los Angeles Angels, 5-4, on Monday. Boston's Adam Ottavino earned the save despite giving up one run on two hits and a walk. He enticed Shohei Ohtani into a game-ending ground out (on a rocket hit right at the second baseman who was in shallow right because of the shift) with two runners on. To celebrate he waved at Ohtani and appeared to scream "happy birthday bitch" at MLB's home run leader.
MLBPosted by
Audacy

Alex Rodriguez says he 'threw up' when he found out trade to Red Sox wouldn't go through

As we've previously chronicled in our Historical Trade Rumors series, Alex Rodriguez was nearly traded to the Boston Red Sox ahead of the 2004 season. In fact, in a new podcast Rodriguez says that he was willing to sacrifice "somewhere around $40 million" to facilitate a trade from the Texas Rangers to the Boston Red Sox. The three-time American League MVP even says that he has a contract signed by him, Red Sox principal owner John Henry and then-MLB commissioner Bud Selig, which would have redone his 10-year/$252 million deal and completed his trade to Boston.
MLBPosted by
NESN

ESPN Believes Red Sox Should Trade For This Player By Deadline

Ben Simmons Trade Feels Inevitable; Should Celtics Consider 76ers Star?. Don’t look now, but Major League Baseball’s trade deadline for the 2021 season is just about a month away. The deadline is set for July 30, and at this point in the campaign, we have a pretty good idea of...
MLB985thesportshub.com

Report: Red Sox to call up prospect acquired in Mookie Betts trade

Needing a backup catcher, the Red Sox are expected to call up Connor Wong from Triple-AAA Worcester on Tuesday, according to a report from MassLive’s Chris Cotillo. This will be the first time Wong is on a Major League roster. Wong was one of three players acquired by the Red...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

2 trades Red Sox can make to bury the Yankees in AL East race

If the Boston Red Sox want to continue to push the New York Yankees down the AL East standings, they should consider making these two moves at the trade deadline. The Boston Red Sox are enjoying quite a bit of success during the first half of the 2021 season. With manager Alex Cora back in the dugout, the Red Sox now sat in first place in the AL East with a 47-31 record entering Monday’s game against the Kansas City Royals. Sure, the Red Sox are in first place, but look at what they have done to the rival New York Yankees thus far.
MLBPosted by
NESN

MLB Writer Won’t Be Surprised If This Red Sox Prospect Becomes All-Star By 2022

Ben Simmons Trade Feels Inevitable; Should Celtics Consider 76ers Star?. Jarren Duran seems to have passed one baseball observer’s eye test with flying colors. MLB.com’s Ian Browne named the Boston Red Sox prospect the team’s “All-Star of the future” Sunday. Duran has been thriving at the plate this season against Triple-A and international pitching, and his development has take him to the brink of his first call up to the major leagues. Here’s why Browne believes Duran’s skills might take him to the sport’s highest echelons quickly.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Red Sox screwed over by umps on bizarre ‘neighborhood play’ replay (Video)

The Boston Red Sox had reason to be angry over a controversial double play call during Wednesday’s game against the Los Angeles Angels. The Boston Red Sox entered Wednesday’s game looking to clinch the three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels before they headed back to the East Coast to face the Philadelphia Phillies. That did not happen, as the Red Sox went on to lose to the Angels 5-4. However, one of the largest takeaways was over a controversial double-play.
MLBNBC Sports

Twitter explodes with reactions to Sox drafting Mayer

Marcelo Mayer to the Boston Red Sox with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2021 MLB Draft was unexpected, to say the least. The Eastlake High School shortstop was considered a borderline lock to be drafted No. 1 overall by the Pittsburgh Pirates. Instead, Pittsburgh opted to go with Louisville catcher Henry Davis.
MLBaudacy.com

Who says no to this Red Sox trade for Anthony Rizzo?

Forget about the storylines that would come with a Red Sox trade for Anthony Rizzo. We get it, he was a former Red Sox' draft pick who was the most painful part of prying away Adrian Gonzalez from San Diego prior to the 2011 season. Ten years later, it just...
MLBPosted by
MassLive.com

Red Sox shortened All-Star Break: Kiké Hernandez rips MLB for scheduling Boston vs. Yankees on Thursday

On July 15th when most Major League players are flying back from wherever they spent the All-Star break, the Red Sox and Yankees will be lining up to start the second half. As part of ESPN’s national TV package, two teams start the second half ahead of everybody else giving the network one of the few live sporting events on the air that night. This year the traditional rivals will play at Yankee Stadium at 7 p.m.
MLBaudacy.com

Red Sox 2nd-round pick Jud Fabian has been compared to Mookie Betts

Could the Red Sox have drafted the next Mookie Betts?. In the second round of the MLB Draft on Monday, the Red Sox selected University of Florida centerfielder Jud Fabian. Fabian, who bats right-handed and throws left-handed hit .249/.364/.560 with 20 home runs and 10 doubles in 59 games in this past season, which earned him All-SEC first team honors as well as the All-SEC defensive team for his play in the outfield.
MLBPosted by
NESN

Chris Sale Update: Alex Cora Reveals When Red Sox Ace Will Play Next

Buccaneers' Tom Brady Wins First-Ever ESPY For 'Best Male Athlete'. Red Sox left-hander Chris Sale feels great after a two-inning session Saturday, and manager Alex Cora revealed what it means after Boston’s loss to the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday. Sale will throw two innings during a Florida Complex League (FCL)...
MLBScarlet Nation

Nathan Hickey drafted 136th by Boston Red Sox

Nathan Hickey became the third Florida Gator taken in the 2021 MLB Draft when the Boston Red Sox selected him 136th overall in the fifth round. Hickey is the fourth-highest Florida catcher to be selected in the draft following Mike Zunino (3rd in 2012), Marc Sullivan (52nd overall in 1979), and Taylor Gushue (131st 2014). The left-handed-hitting catcher will likely move to a corner infield spot when his professional career begins but his bat plays at any level. Hickey led the team with a .315 average and walked more than he struck out (42 walks, 40 strikeouts). The second-year Gators backstop also slugged .522 with nine home runs, two triples, 15 doubles, 40 runs, 42 walks and one stolen base. He finished the season ranking seventh in the SEC in walks and ninth in OBP.
MLBcbslocal.com

Red Sox Will Reportedly Be At Cole Hamels’ Workout On Friday

BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox are 55-36 and sit atop the AL East, but that doesn’t mean Chaim Bloom isn’t doing everything he can to help improve the team. So on Friday, Boston will be among the teams taking a look at Cole Hamels at the lefty’s workout in Texas.
MLBbloggingtheredsox.com

Red Sox prospect Jarren Duran scratched from Triple-A Worcester’s lineup due to lower-back tightness

Top Red Sox outfield prospect Jarren Duran was scratched from Triple-A Worcester’s starting lineup on Friday night, but not for the reason you might expect. Duran was originally leading off and starting in center field for the WooSox in their game against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (Phillies affiliate) in Allentown, Pa., which was slated to begin at 7:05 p.m. eastern time, but has since been delayed.
MLBPosted by
NESN

Red Sox Notes: How Martín Pérez Felt About Boston’s Dynamite Outfield Play

The Red Sox outfield continued their completely dominant play in the grass Monday, and it was a major factor in Boston’s 5-4 win over the Los Angeles Angels. Boston centerfielder Kiké Hernández robbed what would have been a two-run home run in the second inning. Danny Santana, who replaced Marwin Gonzalez in left field after the second inning, recorded an assist after his throw to the plate in the fifth inning. And then it was back to Hernández who recorded yet another Red Sox assist on a throw from right-center to second base in the sixth inning.
MLBchatsports.com

Daily Red Sox Links: Triston Casas, Jarren Duran, Garrett Richards

Triston Casas and Jack López are headed to Tokyo. Interestingly, however, Jarren Duran will not be joining Team USA for the Olympics. Could that potentially mean the top outfield prospect in the organization will be joining the Red Sox soon? (Kris Rhim; Boston.com) MLB steps in a places Trevor Bauer...

Comments / 0

Community Policy