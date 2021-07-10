The May 7 2021 meeting of the Rumblin’ Riders 4H club was held at Camp Conger. The meeting was called to order by Lane Wetzel, the pledges were led by Haylee Thomas. There were 3 advisers, 8 parents, and 13 members present. The secretary’s minutes from the last meeting were approved as read, the treasures report was given. The meeting was adjourned by Libby Weisenberger and Kaden Wetzel. The club spent the remainder of the evening cleaning gutters, raking leaves and sweeping at 4-H Camp Conger.