Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Obituary: Dutch Composer Louis Andriessen Dies at 82

By Nicolas Quiroga
operawire.com
 5 days ago

(Credit: Marco Borggreve) Dutch composer Louis Andriessen, a leading figure in contemporary music passed away on July 1, 2021 in Hogeweyk, near Amsterdam. He was 82. Andriessen was born in Utrecht; his father was composer Hendrik Andiessen who was also a professor of composition at the Royal Conservatory of The Hague. He would study wih his father and Kees van Baaren at the Hague before graduating in 1961 with the first prize. His next mentor was Luciano Berio and he became an international sensation with his 1976 work, “De Staat.”

operawire.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luciano Berio
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Jazz#Musical America#Dutch#Bbc Symphony Orchestra#The London Sinfonietta#Carnegie Hall#The Royal Conservatory#Yale University#Princeton#New Music
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Obituaries
Related
EntertainmentSlipped Disc

Just in: Dutch mourn their foremost composer

The death has just been announced of Louis Andriessen, an influential minimalist composer, probably his country’s most successful since the Renaissance. Andriessen was 82 and had been suffering from Alzheimer’s Disease. Born into a family of composers – his father, uncle and three siblings – he studied with Luciano Berio...
WorldSlipped Disc

Russian composer dies, 69

The death is reported of Mikhail Gluz, composer of ballets and musicals. He was founder and general director of the International Cultural Center. S. Mikhoels, a memorial to the Ydiish actor murdered in Stalin’s orders in January 1948. Gluz was also conductor of the Jewish Chamber Music Theatre in Moscow.
Entertainmenttheviolinchannel.com

ON THIS DAY | Composer Ernest Bloch Died in 1959

Swiss-born American composer Ernest Bloch died on this day in 1959, aged 78. In 1920, he became the first music director of the Cleveland Institute of Music and later served in a similar position at the San Francisco Conservatory of Music. He also taught at the Geneva Conservatory. Bloch's major...
EntertainmentThe Guardian

Jeffrey Steele obituary

A strict adherence to formalism and geometric abstraction led Jeffrey Steele, who has died aged 89, to pioneer op art. In the artist’s most famous works, through carefully planned, tightly controlled patterning, a sense of optical movement occurs on the canvas. His 1965 painting, Baroque Experiment: Fred Maddox, made for the exhibition The Responsive Eye at the Museum of Modern Art, New York, features a twisting grid of black half moons, the negative space filled with white paint forming curved triangles that point into the centre of this hypnotising swirl.
Rock Musicmusicalamerica.com

Bright Shiny Things Realeases Ink, The Award-Winning Merz Trio's Immersive Debut Album Featuring Ravel's Piano Trio

Includes Music of Debussy, Lili and Nadia Boulanger, Josephine Baker, Mélanie Bonis. and Merz Pianist Lee Dionne, Plus Spoken Texts of Pre-WWI Writers. NEW YORK, NY–On August 20, 2021, Bright Shiny Things releases INK [BSTC-0148], an immersive exploration of Ravel’s iconic Piano Trio and the period in which it was written that marks the debut album from the award-winning Merz Trio – pianist Lee Dionne, violinist Brigid Coleridge and cellist Julia Yang. In keeping with Merz Trio’s creative programming style, the album’s unique structure intersperses the four movements of Ravel’s trio with new arrangements by the ensemble of works from Vincent Scotto channeled through Josephine Baker, Lili and Nadia Boulanger, Debussy, plus music by French late-Romantic composer Mélanie Bonis and a Ravel-inspired piece by Merz pianist Lee Dionne. To reflect “the voices that were in the air and on the streets in 1914,” the recording also includes excerpts from poems and diaries by the writers Charles Péguy, Anna de Noailles, Léon-Paul Fargue, Jean Cocteau, Alain-Fournier, Blaise Cendrars, and Guillaume Apollinaire. The members of the trio read these excerpts themselves, blending their own voices with those from Ravel’s time in a verbal echo of their musical interpretation of his celebrated Piano Trio.
MusicThe Spokesman-Review

Zuill Bailey’s new release of Bach cello solos is bracing, pleasurable and inspiring

As though the COVID-19 pandemic had never happened, bringing the normal patterns of life, and particularly those of the performing arts, to an eerie and threatening standstill, Zuill Bailey is back to work. On Monday, he will be rehearsing in Manito Park for the Mozart on a Summer’s Eve concerts, which take place on July 20 and 21. Also on Monday, Octave Records is making available his new recording of the Six Suites for Solo Cello of Johann Sebastian Bach.
Public Healthoperawire.com

Ekaterina Semenchuk Reveals COVID-19 Diagnosis

Ekaterina Semenchuk has canceled her upcoming performances after testing positive for COVID-19. The mezzo-soprano took to social media to state, “My dear friends, opera and Mariinsky Theatre fans, and just kind and caring people! I am writing from my page as soon as the strength and opportunity appeared to inform you that I am alive, but at the moment I am fighting COVID under the supervision of serious specialists. Due to illness, I had to cancel my participation in the operas ‘Sadko,’ ‘The Made of Orleans’ and ‘Aida’ at the Mariinsky Theatre, as well as the performances of ‘Aida’ and ‘Macbeth’ at the Bavarian State Opera, where my debut was to take place.”
Public Healthclassical-scene.com

Diehl’s Pandemic Playlist

Pianist Aaron Diehl enchanted Newport Music Festival patrons with pairings of delightful miniature vignettes in the specially constructed music tent on the lawn of the Breakers Mansion last Sunday evening. Diehl’s seemingly random series of small offerings in fact took on a grand master plan in what he jokingly referred to as his “pandemic playlist.” In his spare time, the highly acclaimed pianist enjoys flying; in the air he “gets the big picture,” while on the ground as a pilot he attends to all manner of pre and post flight details. This analogy is perhaps most apt in describing Sunday’s concert, where the understood and intuited details of pairing complementary pieces alongside contrasting features of articulation and line in the music, enhanced one’s sense of an artistic whole gradually emerging out of the parts. Enabling that gradual emergence, Diehl suggested limiting applause to specific moments.
Cascadia, ORsoutheastexaminer.com

Cascadia Composers

Summertime is here and Cascadia Composers (CC) present their final streaming concert of the season, In Good Hands, Saturday, July 17, 2 pm. This annual concert celebrates student performers from across Oregon and Washington playing new music written by members in a special outreach project with the next generation of musicians.
Musicudiscovermusic.com

Watch World Premiere Of John Williams’ Violin Concerto No. 2 At Tanglewood

Watch the world premiere performance of John Williams’ Violin Concerto No. 2 from Tanglewood 2021, only one day after the live event, on Deutsche Grammophon’s online platform DG Stage on 25 July 2021 at 9pm (CEST). John Williams conducts the Boston Symphony Orchestra and virtuoso violinist Anne-Sophie Mutter, whom he dedicated the work to, is the featured soloist.
Theater & Dancejazztimes.com

Leni Stern: Dance (LSR)

Composer, guitarist, and vocalist Leni Stern grew up in Germany on Bach and Mozart. Her early albums, recorded in the late ’80s after she came to the States to study jazz, featured top-shelf colleagues like Paul Motian, Bill Frisell, and Larry Willis. But about 15 years ago she fell under the sway of West African music, which has informed all of her subsequent projects. Dance features her longtime Senegalese-born rhythm section of electric bassist Mamadou Ba and Alioune Faye on percussion (primarily the goblet djembe drum). For the second straight album, Argentinian keyboardist Leo Genovese (Esperanza Spalding, Jack DeJohnette) rounds out the core quartet.
New York City, NYDaily Gazette

NYC Ballet’s ‘Short Stories’ delights in SPAC return

The New York City Ballet returned to the Saratoga Performing Arts Center Wednesday night to thrill more than 1,250 people on a perfect summer evening. But unlike past seasons, only fifteen of the company’s dancers came to perform excerpts of various ballets in a format called “Short Stories” in which details about the ballet’s story, choreography and how the dancers approached their roles were explored.
MusicPosted by
Variety

Rhiannon Giddens Signs With Audible for Short-Form Musical Memoir, ‘To Balance on Bridges’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Rhiannon Giddens is almost as much a historian as she is an acclaimed singer, songwriter and banjo and fiddle player, which is why Ken Burns made such good use of her as an expert witness in his “Country Music” series. She combines her depth of music lore with a gift for storytelling in a new audio mini-memoir, “To Balance on Bridges,” which Audible is announcing today as the newest forthcoming entry in its “Words + Music” franchise, a series that has top musicians speaking as well as singing their truth. Giddens’ entry comes out July 22, and Variety has an...
Chicago, ILoperawire.com

Chicago Summer Opera to Present Händel’s ‘Alcina’

On July 13, 2021, Chicago Summer Opera will present a staged performance of Händel’s “Alcina,” from the Prairie Lakes Theater in De Plaines, Illinois. Stage director Margaret Jumonville and conductor Johannes Löhner lead a double cast of artists, comprised of Caroline Brazelton and Blake Hetherington in the title role; Isabella Hanreiter and Clara Reeves as Morgana; Sydney Macnabb and Sophie Caplin as Oberto; Maria Gubbels and Olivia Ericsson and Ruggiero; Carmen Vizin-Esquivel and Rachel Deatherage as Bradamante; Juan Tello as Oronte; and Izhar Abdi Poncelis Santana and Nathan Jensen as Melisso.
Visual Artartforum.com

Alan Ruiz reimagines the boundaries between artist and institution

Premier among the fabled artist-run institutions of the 1970s, the Kitchen stands today on New York’s West Nineteenth Street, its home since 1986, now hemmed in by blue-chip galleries, luxury boutiques, a starchitect office tower, and outrageous pieds-à-terre for the jet-setting elite. On a recent visit, Alan Ruiz’s elegant but spartan installation there—uncharacteristically sited in the building’s ground level theater space, rather than its second-floor gallery—suddenly erupted in sound and reflected light as a composition by Philip Glass, a veteran affiliate of the Kitchen who now serves on its board, played from the rafters. This unexpected pageantry saturated the nearly vacant space, as if colliding end-of-empire decadence with today’s post-plague renascence—a spectacle suspended. Below, Ruiz talks about his show, “Container and Contained,” on view through July 31.
MusicLiterary Hub

Watch Jack Antonoff perform a song he wrote with Zadie Smith.

Talk about an ambitious crossover event: the first track off of Jack Antonoff’s upcoming Bleachers album, Take the Sadness out of Saturday Night, is a collaboration with Zadie Smith. Yes, White Teeth/Swing Time/On Beauty Zadie Smith. In an interview with Rolling Stone, Antonoff called working with Smith “remarkable . . . I’ve never worked with someone who wasn’t in music. That song is more of a story.”
Entertainmentjazztimes.com

Rick Laird 1941–2021

Original bassist for the Mahavishnu Orchestra, he also played with numerous jazz notables in the '60s and '70s before turning to photography. Rick Laird, the Irish bassist whose work with the Mahavishnu Orchestra in the early 1970s helped to define jazz fusion, died on July 4. No cause or place of death has been revealed to date, but Laird’s daughter had posted on social media earlier this year that the musician was to enter hospice care. He was 80.

Comments / 0

Community Policy