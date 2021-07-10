Illinois Waterway Visitor Center to offer boating safety classes

OTTAWA – The Illinois Waterway Visitor Center will be offering two free boating safety classes this summer. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Rock Island District will present the classes on July 24 and August 14 from 9 AM – 5 PM. The course will include instruction in basic boating safety, equipment and requirements, motorboat registration and titling, navigation, basic maintenance, emergency measures and Illinois and federal boating laws. No on-the-water experience will be offered during the class. Class materials will be provided but participants should plan to bring their own lunch and drinks. Classes are open to everyone age 11 and older. Students under age 16 should be accompanied by an adult and pre-registration is required. Upon successful completion of the class and exam, participants will receive an Illinois DNR Boat Safety Certification. Illinois law requires anyone born on or after Jan. 1, 1998, who intends to operate a vessel powered by a motor of 10 horsepower or more, to complete a boating safety course.