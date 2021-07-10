Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh Festival Opera Announces New Four-Part Series ‘Legends in the Limelight’

By Chris Ruel
operawire.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pittsburgh Festival Opera has announced a new four-part series, “Legends in the Limelight,” as part of its expanded season. The concerts will feature both established and younger artists, two with ties to the Pittsburgh area. In the press release, Marianne Cornetti, internationally recognized as one of the leading Verdi...

operawire.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Canonsburg, PA
City
Berlin, PA
City
South Oakland, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Entertainment
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
City
Paris, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Opera Singer#Houston Grand Opera#Elektra#New Orleans Opera#American#Washington National Opera#Pbs#The Royal Opera House#Otello#Op Ra National De Paris#Op Ra De Monte Carlo#The Teatro Real#Dallas Opera#The Palau De Les Arts#The S Chsische Staatsoper#The Metropolitan Opera#Greek#Utah Opera#Baylor University#Carnegie Music Hall
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Performing Arts
Place
Berlin, DE
Place
Madrid, Spain
Related
Albuquerque, NMunm.edu

Santa Fe Opera and NMPBS announce new series

The Santa Fe Opera and New Mexico PBS (NMPBS) will soon present “From Page To Stage,” an original iCOLORES! series on the making of John Corigliano and Mark Adamo’s new opera The Lord of Cries. The series offers an inside, multi-part view on the creative forces behind the Santa Fe Opera’s 17th world premiere.
Cincinnati, OHdayton.com

Cincinnati Opera presents 2021 Summer Festival

‘Carmen,’ ‘Tosca,’ ‘Barber of Seville’ to be held outdoors at Summit Park. Cincinnati Opera will present its 2021 Summer Festival July 11-31 at Summit Park in Blue Ash featuring internationally renowned artists, the Cincinnati Opera Chorus and Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra. Last year’s season, the organization’s 100th anniversary season, was canceled...
San Antonio, TXsanantoniomag.com

Opera San Antonio Announces 2021-22 Season

The 2021-22 season of Opera San Antonio could be viewed as a makeup of sorts as the organization reschedules productions that were canceled due to the pandemic. However, says general and artistic director E. Loren Meeker, the upcoming slate of performances and programs is much more than simply a do-over for the nonprofit that never went dormant during COVID-19.
Theater & Danceoperawire.com

Metropolitan Opera Announces New Conductors for 2021-22 Season

The Metropolitan Opera has announced several new additions to its conducting roster for the 2021-22 season. Kazem Abdullah will make his Met debut on the Oct. 8 performance of Terence Blanchard and Kasi Lemmons’ “Fire Shut up in My Bones,” while Patrick Furrer will make his Met debut during the March 18 performance of Verdi’s “Don Carlos.”
Performing Artsoperawire.com

Cumbria Opera Group Announces First-Ever Festival of Opera

UK-based Cumbria Opera Group is set to present its first-ever Festival of Opera. The festival, which will take place between Sept. 4-11, will open with a performance by Roderick Williams on July 4. The performance will take place in Penrith. Next up will be a double bill of Bernstein’s “Trouble...
Theater & Danceoperawire.com

On Site Opera Announces ‘What Lies Beneath’

On Site Opera has announced that it would return to live performances this fall with “What Lies Beneath.”. The showcase, which will take place between August 28- Sept. 2 at the ship Wavertree, is a vignette featuring music by such composers as Anthony Davis, Juliana Hall, Damien Geter, Benjamin Britten, E.M. Forester, John Ireland, and Ralph Vaughan Williams.
Musicoperawire.com

Lawrence Brownlee and Michael Spyres to Present North American Premiere of ‘Amici e Rivali’

On August 26, 2021, Opera Philadelphia will present acclaimed tenors Lawrence Brownlee and Michael Spyres in “An Evening of Vocal Fireworks.”. The concert will mark the North American performance premiere of their 2020 album, “Amici e Rivali,” and comes as part of the Mann’s Summer Picnic Series at the Mann Center for the Performing Arts. Selections include arias and duets from works such as “The Barber of Seville,” “Ricciardo e Zoraide,” “Otello,” and more. Music Director Corrado Rovaris will conduct the Opera Philadelphia Orchestra and Chorus from the TD Pavilion stage.
Charleston, SCThe Post and Courier

Spoleto Festival announces its new general director

After a 10-month, international search, Spoleto Festival USA has announced the appointment of its new general director. Mena Mark Hanna is the fourth person to hold the top spot since the festival's launch in 1977, at times sharing the leadership role with other key curators and administrative leaders. He succeeds Nigel Redden, who last year announced his retirement after 35 years leading the nonprofit.
Theater & Danceoperawire.com

Pacific Opera Project Announces Fairy Tale-Themed 2021-22 Season

Pacific Opera Project has announced its 2021-22 season, which will showcase four fairy-tale based operas. First up will be a production of Rossini’s “La Cenerentola,” which stars Stephanie Doche in the lead role alongside E. Scott Levin, Arnold Livingston, Joel Balzun, Andrew Allan Hiers, Meagan Martin, and Chelsea Lehnea. Josh Shaw directs a production conducted by Kristin Roach. The opera will be presented in partnership with the Los Angeles Philharmonic.
Performing ArtsDaily Gazette

Glimmerglass Festival re-imagined: Opera outdoors on an impressive new stage

Transformative is the byword at this summer’s Glimmerglass Festival, which opens today. Not only did the company build a new outdoor stage but a full season now known as “Glimmerglass on the Grass” will be offered with all productions having no intermission and lasting only up to 90 minutes with performances scheduled at either 11 a.m. or 6 p.m.
Theater & Danceoperawire.com

Santa Fe Opera Announces Cast Change for ‘The Lord of Cries’

(Credit: © Zachera Wollenberg Photography) The Santa Fe Opera has announced a cast change for “The Lord of Cries.”. The company announced that Apprentice Singer Kathryn Henry will assume the role of Lucy Harker in John Corigliano and Mark Adamo’s world premiere opera “The Lord of Cries” replacing Susanna Phillips.
Santa Fe, NMMinneapolis Star Tribune

Opera returns to open-air desert theater with diverse cast

SANTA FE, N.M. — An open-air theater surrounded by high desert vistas, the Santa Fe Opera is known as the place to watch the sun set while taking in a performance. With a deadly respiratory virus still on the loose, the opera is one of the safest venues for large crowds and singers who are known for the strongest projection of sound in the music world.
Rock Musicmusicalamerica.com

Bright Shiny Things Realeases Ink, The Award-Winning Merz Trio's Immersive Debut Album Featuring Ravel's Piano Trio

Includes Music of Debussy, Lili and Nadia Boulanger, Josephine Baker, Mélanie Bonis. and Merz Pianist Lee Dionne, Plus Spoken Texts of Pre-WWI Writers. NEW YORK, NY–On August 20, 2021, Bright Shiny Things releases INK [BSTC-0148], an immersive exploration of Ravel’s iconic Piano Trio and the period in which it was written that marks the debut album from the award-winning Merz Trio – pianist Lee Dionne, violinist Brigid Coleridge and cellist Julia Yang. In keeping with Merz Trio’s creative programming style, the album’s unique structure intersperses the four movements of Ravel’s trio with new arrangements by the ensemble of works from Vincent Scotto channeled through Josephine Baker, Lili and Nadia Boulanger, Debussy, plus music by French late-Romantic composer Mélanie Bonis and a Ravel-inspired piece by Merz pianist Lee Dionne. To reflect “the voices that were in the air and on the streets in 1914,” the recording also includes excerpts from poems and diaries by the writers Charles Péguy, Anna de Noailles, Léon-Paul Fargue, Jean Cocteau, Alain-Fournier, Blaise Cendrars, and Guillaume Apollinaire. The members of the trio read these excerpts themselves, blending their own voices with those from Ravel’s time in a verbal echo of their musical interpretation of his celebrated Piano Trio.
Performing Artsoperawire.com

Metropolitan Opera Announces Mandatory Audience Vaccination

(Credit: Jonathan Tichler/Metropolitan Opera) The Metropolitan Opera House has announced that all audiences will need to be fully vaccinated in order to enter the opera house for the 2021-22 season. The company announced that in order for all audiences to feel safe and comfortable when returning to the Met, all...
Musicgratefulweb.com

New York Guitar Festival’s Online Performance Series Continues This Week

The New York Guitar Festival’s online performance series, Remembering Julian Bream has commenced. The seven-day festival - which launched Wednesday, July 14th - explores the music of the iconic classical guitarist Julian Bream, and will continue to premier three video performances each day at 3pm, 4pm and 5pm EDT through July 20th, 2021. To watch commissions by some of the most talented classical guitarists, lutenists and composers in the world, tune in to the New York Guitar Festival YouTube Channel.

Comments / 0

Community Policy