Seattle, WA

LISTEN: Ari Hoffman Show, July 9--5pm hour

By KVI Staff
kvi.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article5 PM Topics: Whistleblowers file claim over fallout from Seattle mayor’s missing texts; Decision on whether to fire 2 officers at Capitol during Jan. 6 riot will now fall to SPD chief; Twitter suspends Nick Fuentes // LIVE from CPAC 2021, GUEST: Editor-in-Chief of The Post Millennial, Libby Emmons. She joins Ari to discuss what she's seeing on the convention floor, including speeches from Madison Cawthorn and Donald Trump, Jr., and what's she's looking forward to // CDC says schools should open in fall, recommends masks for unvaccinated; Teacher's union president claims banning critical race theory means not teaching history of slavery; Ibram X. Kendi argues with himself; 'We're coming for your children': San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus pushes woke agenda // Good News Wrap-Up: Giant pandas no longer classed as endangered after population growth; New York baseball fans rally behind Trump supporter after liberal fan tries to steal his MAGA hat; Seattle Kraken to play preseason home games in Spokane, Kent, Everett.

kvi.com

ABC News

1st COVID-19 case confirmed in Tokyo Olympic Village

The first COVID-19 case inside the Olympic Village was confirmed, officials said Saturday, as the Tokyo 2020 Olympics are set to kick off in less than a week. The case was reported after a screening test conducted Friday, according to Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto. The person is not an...
Posted by
The Hill

Biden: Social media platforms 'killing people'

President Biden on Friday said that social media companies that allow coronavirus misinformation to spread on their platforms are “killing people,” escalating a fight with Facebook and other companies as the White House warns about the spread of inaccurate information about COVID-19 vaccines. Biden was asked by reporters at the...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Biden pledges appeal of ‘deeply disappointing’ DACA ruling

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden said Saturday that the Justice Department intends to appeal a federal judge’s ruling deeming illegal an Obama-era program that has protected hundreds of thousands of young immigrants from deportation and he renewed his calls for Congress to create a permanent solution. He said in...
Posted by
NBC News

Rescuers race to find survivors from deadly floods in Europe

AHRWEILER, Germany — The gravestones were toppled over, almost completely submerged in mud. Nearby, a destroyed SUV looked like it had dropped from the sky. But the damage in the walled, medieval town of Ahrweiler, Germany, on Saturday was not unique. Across huge swaths of western Germany and several other European countries, rescue workers toiled to clear up the disastrous flooding devastation, revealed by receding water, and prevent further damage.
Posted by
Reuters

U.S. judge rules DACA program illegal, suspends new applications

NEW YORK, July 16 (Reuters) - A U.S. federal judge in Texas on Friday blocked new applications to a program that protects immigrants who were brought to the United States as children from deportation, but said the hundreds of thousands of people already enrolled would not be affected until further court rulings.
Posted by
The Associated Press

Cannes to award Palme d’Or as selected by Spike Lee jury

The 74th Cannes Film Festival will on Saturday award its top honor, the Palme d’Or, as selected by a jury headed by Spike Lee. Cannes’ closing ceremony caps 12 days of red-carpet premieres, regular COVID-19 testing for many attendees and the first major film festival to be held since the pandemic began in almost its usual form. With smaller crowds and mandated mask-wearing in theaters, Cannes pushed forward with an ambitious slate of global cinema. Last year’s Cannes was completely canceled by the pandemic.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

CDC confirms US case of monkeypox

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday confirmed a case of monkeypox in the U.S. The CDC and the Texas Department of State Health Services said a U.S. resident who traveled to Texas from Nigeria had a confirmed case of monkeypox. The person took two flights on...

