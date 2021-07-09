LISTEN: Ari Hoffman Show, July 9--4pm hour

4 PM Topics: Washington state county declares racism a public health crisis, but ignores racism of public officials; Oregon, Washington not agreeing to Purdue Pharma opioid settlement plan // The Left Coast: Biden nominates Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti as ambassador to India; Police officers sue California city over Black Lives Matter mural; UC San Diego Requires New Assistant Chemistry Professors To Complete Research That Advances ‘Anti-Racism, Anti-Oppression’ // GUEST: Candidate for Seattle City Council, Sara Nelson. She joins Ari to discuss her platform and what she would do if elected to the council. For more information and to support her campaign, check out her website, saraforcitycouncil.com // Back the Blue: Michigan police officer pulls fiery car crash victim to safety in dramatic new video: 'Timing was perfect'; Police officer helps 12-year-boy run lemonade stand.