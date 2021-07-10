Cancel
San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey put on IL, out for All-Star Game

By Yahoo! Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSan Francisco Giants All-Star catcher Buster Posey was placed on the 10-day injured list because of a left thumb contusion, the team announced Friday. The 34-year-old Posey hasn't played since suffering the thumb injury during the sixth inning of the Giants' 5-2 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on the Fourth of July. He sustained the injury after taking an awkward shot to his glove on a foul tip by the Diamondbacks' Daulton Varsho.

