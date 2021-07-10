Washington Nationals’ lineup for the 1st of 3 with the San Francisco Giants

With an 8-0 lead after the top of the fourth last night, it looked like Washington's Nationals were on their way to taking 3 of 4 from the San Diego Padres in Petco Park, especially with Max Scherzer on the mound. Then things went all pear-shaped for the visitors in the bottom of the fourth, as the home team rallied for seven runs and knocked Scherzer out. The Padres added one in the sixth, then walked off in the ninth, earning a split of the four-game set.