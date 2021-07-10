Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arthur County, NE

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Arthur, Cherry, Garden, Grant, Sheridan by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 23:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-10 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This is an EXTREMELY DANGEROUS SITUATION with tornado like wind speeds expected. An 86 mph wind gust occurred at the Alliance airport at 10 PM MDT. Mobile homes and high profile vehicles are especially susceptible to winds of this magnitude and may be overturned. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. These storms have the potential to cause serious injury and significant property damage. Target Area: Arthur; Cherry; Garden; Grant; Sheridan The National Weather Service in North Platte has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Arthur County in west central Nebraska Southwestern Cherry County in north central Nebraska Grant County in west central Nebraska Garden County in the Panhandle of Nebraska Southern Sheridan County in the Panhandle of Nebraska * Until 1100 PM MDT. * At 1003 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 21 miles south of Rushville to near Antioch to 7 miles northeast of Angora, moving southeast at 60 mph. These are very dangerous storms. HAZARD...80 mph wind gusts and ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be heavily damaged. Expect considerable damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles. Extensive tree damage and power outages are likely. * Locations impacted include Oshkosh, Ellsworth, Hyannis, Lisco, Whitman, Ashby, Antioch, Crescent Lake National Wildlife Refuge, Duluth, Dogtown Flats, Dipping Vat Meadow, Swede Lake, Deer Lake, Britton Lake, Richardson Lake, Miles Lake, Mumper, Wickson Lake, Diamond Lake and Bourquim Hill. This includes the following highways Highway 250 between mile markers 1 and 33. Highway 2 between mile markers 96 and 162. Highway 61 between mile markers 136 and 172. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.50IN WIND...80MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hyannis, NE
County
Arthur County, NE
City
Oshkosh, NE
City
Lisco, NE
City
Rushville, NE
County
Grant County, NE
City
Arthur, NE
City
Grant, NE
City
North Platte, NE
County
Garden County, NE
City
Ellsworth, NE
County
Sheridan County, NE
County
Cherry County, NE
City
Ashby, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Wind#Severe Thunderstorms#Wind Speeds#South Wind#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Mask mandate returns to Los Angeles as coronavirus cases rise

July 15 (Reuters) - Los Angeles County will reimpose its mask mandate this weekend in the latest sign that public health officials are struggling with an alarming rise in coronavirus cases tied to the highly contagious Delta variant. The county, home to 10 million people and the nation's second-largest city,...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

FBI's Larry Nassar investigation failure is another black eye for the agency

(CNN) — The sharp rebuke from the Justice Department's inspector general over the FBI's mishandling of the sex abuse investigation of former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar is the latest in a recent string of embarrassing failures and could have broader repercussions for the bureau. Lawmakers who previously examined the...
BusinessPosted by
ABC News

Regulator sues Amazon to force recall of hazardous products

Safety regulators are suing Amazon to force it to recall hazardous products sold on its site, including flammable children’s pajamas, faulty carbon monoxide detectors and hair dryers that don’t protect users from getting electrocuted. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, which filed the complaint late Wednesday, said the online shopping...

Comments / 0

Community Policy