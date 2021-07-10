Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Arthur, Cherry, Garden, Grant, Sheridan by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 23:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-10 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This is an EXTREMELY DANGEROUS SITUATION with tornado like wind speeds expected. An 86 mph wind gust occurred at the Alliance airport at 10 PM MDT. Mobile homes and high profile vehicles are especially susceptible to winds of this magnitude and may be overturned. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. These storms have the potential to cause serious injury and significant property damage. Target Area: Arthur; Cherry; Garden; Grant; Sheridan The National Weather Service in North Platte has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Arthur County in west central Nebraska Southwestern Cherry County in north central Nebraska Grant County in west central Nebraska Garden County in the Panhandle of Nebraska Southern Sheridan County in the Panhandle of Nebraska * Until 1100 PM MDT. * At 1003 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 21 miles south of Rushville to near Antioch to 7 miles northeast of Angora, moving southeast at 60 mph. These are very dangerous storms. HAZARD...80 mph wind gusts and ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be heavily damaged. Expect considerable damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles. Extensive tree damage and power outages are likely. * Locations impacted include Oshkosh, Ellsworth, Hyannis, Lisco, Whitman, Ashby, Antioch, Crescent Lake National Wildlife Refuge, Duluth, Dogtown Flats, Dipping Vat Meadow, Swede Lake, Deer Lake, Britton Lake, Richardson Lake, Miles Lake, Mumper, Wickson Lake, Diamond Lake and Bourquim Hill. This includes the following highways Highway 250 between mile markers 1 and 33. Highway 2 between mile markers 96 and 162. Highway 61 between mile markers 136 and 172. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.50IN WIND...80MPH