Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jewell, Smith by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 23:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 23:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Jewell; Smith The National Weather Service in Hastings has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Jewell County in north central Kansas Smith County in north central Kansas * Until 1145 PM CDT. * At 1104 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Lawrence to 8 miles north of Kensington, moving southeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Smith Center around 1120 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Gaylord, Bellaire and Harlan. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH