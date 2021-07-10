Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jewell County, KS

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jewell, Smith by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 23:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 23:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Jewell; Smith The National Weather Service in Hastings has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Jewell County in north central Kansas Smith County in north central Kansas * Until 1145 PM CDT. * At 1104 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Lawrence to 8 miles north of Kensington, moving southeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Smith Center around 1120 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Gaylord, Bellaire and Harlan. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Harlan, KS
State
Kansas State
County
Jewell County, KS
City
Smith Center, KS
County
Smith County, KS
City
Gaylord, KS
City
Bellaire, KS
City
Jewell, KS
City
Lawrence, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Thunderstorms#Thunderstorm#Extreme Weather#Jewell Smith
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Mask mandate returns to Los Angeles as coronavirus cases rise

July 15 (Reuters) - Los Angeles County will reimpose its mask mandate this weekend in the latest sign that public health officials are struggling with an alarming rise in coronavirus cases tied to the highly contagious Delta variant. The county, home to 10 million people and the nation's second-largest city,...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

FBI's Larry Nassar investigation failure is another black eye for the agency

(CNN) — The sharp rebuke from the Justice Department's inspector general over the FBI's mishandling of the sex abuse investigation of former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar is the latest in a recent string of embarrassing failures and could have broader repercussions for the bureau. Lawmakers who previously examined the...
BusinessPosted by
ABC News

Regulator sues Amazon to force recall of hazardous products

Safety regulators are suing Amazon to force it to recall hazardous products sold on its site, including flammable children’s pajamas, faulty carbon monoxide detectors and hair dryers that don’t protect users from getting electrocuted. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, which filed the complaint late Wednesday, said the online shopping...

Comments / 0

Community Policy