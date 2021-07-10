Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Prowers by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 22:07:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-09 22:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Wind damage with this storm will occur before any rain or lightning. Do not wait for the sound of thunder before taking cover. SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Prowers The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Prowers County in southeastern Colorado * Until 1030 PM MDT. * At 1006 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Granada, or 15 miles east of Lamar, moving south at 50 mph. This is a very dangerous storm. HAZARD...80 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be heavily damaged. Expect considerable damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles. Extensive tree damage and power outages are likely. Blowing dust may reduce visibility to near zero at times. * Locations impacted include Holly, Granada and Hartman. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...80MPH