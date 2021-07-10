Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Prowers County, CO

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Prowers by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 22:07:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-09 22:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Wind damage with this storm will occur before any rain or lightning. Do not wait for the sound of thunder before taking cover. SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Prowers The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Prowers County in southeastern Colorado * Until 1030 PM MDT. * At 1006 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Granada, or 15 miles east of Lamar, moving south at 50 mph. This is a very dangerous storm. HAZARD...80 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be heavily damaged. Expect considerable damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles. Extensive tree damage and power outages are likely. Blowing dust may reduce visibility to near zero at times. * Locations impacted include Holly, Granada and Hartman. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...80MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
County
Prowers County, CO
City
Pueblo, CO
City
Hartman, CO
Local
Colorado Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Homes#Thunderstorm#Extreme Weather#Prowers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Mask mandate returns to Los Angeles as coronavirus cases rise

July 15 (Reuters) - Los Angeles County will reimpose its mask mandate this weekend in the latest sign that public health officials are struggling with an alarming rise in coronavirus cases tied to the highly contagious Delta variant. The county, home to 10 million people and the nation's second-largest city,...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

FBI's Larry Nassar investigation failure is another black eye for the agency

(CNN) — The sharp rebuke from the Justice Department's inspector general over the FBI's mishandling of the sex abuse investigation of former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar is the latest in a recent string of embarrassing failures and could have broader repercussions for the bureau. Lawmakers who previously examined the...
BusinessPosted by
ABC News

Regulator sues Amazon to force recall of hazardous products

Safety regulators are suing Amazon to force it to recall hazardous products sold on its site, including flammable children’s pajamas, faulty carbon monoxide detectors and hair dryers that don’t protect users from getting electrocuted. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, which filed the complaint late Wednesday, said the online shopping...

Comments / 0

Community Policy