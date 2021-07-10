Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Box Butte, Morrill by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 23:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 23:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Box Butte; Morrill A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM MDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN BOX BUTTE AND NORTHEASTERN MORRILL COUNTIES At 1002 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Alliance Airport, or near Alliance, moving southeast at 60 mph. This is a very dangerous storm. HAZARD...80 mph wind gusts and golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. 70 to 80 MPH winds have been confirmed in and around Alliance with this storm! IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be heavily damaged. Expect considerable damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles. Extensive tree damage and power outages are likely. This severe thunderstorm will continue to impact the city of Alliance. Other locations impacted include...Angora. HAIL...1.75IN WIND...80MPH