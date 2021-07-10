Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Box Butte County, NE

Severe Weather Statement issued for Box Butte, Morrill by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 21:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-10 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Box Butte; Morrill A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM MDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN BOX BUTTE AND NORTHEASTERN MORRILL COUNTIES At 1002 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Alliance Airport, or near Alliance, moving southeast at 60 mph. This is a very dangerous storm. HAZARD...80 mph wind gusts and golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. 70 to 80 MPH winds have been confirmed in and around Alliance with this storm! IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be heavily damaged. Expect considerable damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles. Extensive tree damage and power outages are likely. This severe thunderstorm will continue to impact the city of Alliance. Other locations impacted include...Angora. HAIL...1.75IN WIND...80MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nebraska State
Nebraska Cars
County
Morrill County, NE
City
Butte, NE
City
Morrill, NE
County
Box Butte County, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Mobile Homes#Alliance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Mask mandate returns to Los Angeles as coronavirus cases rise

July 15 (Reuters) - Los Angeles County will reimpose its mask mandate this weekend in the latest sign that public health officials are struggling with an alarming rise in coronavirus cases tied to the highly contagious Delta variant. The county, home to 10 million people and the nation's second-largest city,...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

FBI's Larry Nassar investigation failure is another black eye for the agency

(CNN) — The sharp rebuke from the Justice Department's inspector general over the FBI's mishandling of the sex abuse investigation of former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar is the latest in a recent string of embarrassing failures and could have broader repercussions for the bureau. Lawmakers who previously examined the...
BusinessPosted by
ABC News

Regulator sues Amazon to force recall of hazardous products

Safety regulators are suing Amazon to force it to recall hazardous products sold on its site, including flammable children’s pajamas, faulty carbon monoxide detectors and hair dryers that don’t protect users from getting electrocuted. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, which filed the complaint late Wednesday, said the online shopping...

Comments / 0

Community Policy