Tracking name, image and likeness deals from Cyclone athletes

Iowa State athletes are jumping on the opportunity to profit off of their name, image and likeness. Here is an updated look at some of the deals that have been made. Football players Brock Purdy, Breece Hall and Sean Foster have each joined Cameo, which is an app that fans can pay celebrities for personalized video messages. You can currently book a video from Purdy for $54.99, Hall for $40.99 and Foster for $15.99.