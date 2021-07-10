Section 3 dismantling on Bay Street marks new phase in salvage

Buy Now The most recent cut of the Golden Ray is moored atop a dry dock barge in the East River. Terry Dickson/The Brunswick News

MARS has a new address: 615 Bay St. in Brunswick.

That is where a Louisiana recycling facility has set up shop to dispatch with the remaining four sections of the shipwrecked Golden Ray, said U.S. Coast Guardsman Michael Himes, spokesman for Unified Command.

Modern American Recycling Services (MARS) will start with the dismantling of the 3,640-metric-ton chunk of the shipwreck known to salvors as Section 3.

Turned on its side and towering to 135 feet, Section 3 looms over nearby Brunswick neighborhoods from its perch atop the broad deck of a barge at the site’s East River dock. A tall crane stands nearby on the waterfront. A large chainlink fence topped with concertina wire borders the wide empty lot between the river and Bay Street.

A cutting chain powered by the VB 10,000 crane vessel severed Section 3 from the rest of the half-submerged shipwreck in the St. Simons Sound on July 1. The twin-hulled VB 10,000 hoisted Section 3 from the water, placing it on a dry dock barge for transport last weekend.

Towboats hauled the barge and its cargo to the dismantling site Monday after salvors secured the section into a specially built cradle on the deck.

With five sections removed since cutting operations began in November, only about 227 feet of the shipwreck remain half submerged in the water between St. Simons and Jekyll islands.

Section 3 is the first of the four middle sections, marking a new phase in the salvage operation that is headed by Texas-based T&T Salvage.

The 656-foot-long Golden Ray overturned on its port side on Sept. 8, 2019 while heading out to sea with a cargo of 4,200 vehicles.

T&T engineers believe the middle sections endured the brunt of the impact with the St. Simons Sound sandbar, which is why engineers suspect the remaining middle sections are too unstable for transport directly to the MARS’s headquarters in Gibson, La.

The current plans call for Section 3 and the remaining sections to be broken down into smaller sections at the Brunswick facility between Bay Street and the East River, Himes said. Once the section is reduced to more manageable pieces, the remains will be transported.

The four previous sections each were transported whole via barge to MARS. Each section spent a week or more at Mayor’s Point undergoing “sea-fastening” to a barge deck in preparation for the open water journey to the Louisiana Gulf Coast.

Those four sections were: the 3,100-metric-ton bow (Section 1); the 6,250-metric-ton stern (Section 8); the 3,745-metric-ton Section 2; and the 6,300-ton engine room (Section 7).

Like its operations in Gibson, MARS is overseeing everything that will take place at the 615 Bay St. facility, Himes said. Unified Command will monitor for air, water and noise pollution, as it does around the shipwreck site.

There is no timeline on the task, Himes said. Presently, engineers with T&T Salvage are inspecting Section 3’s structural integrity in advance of the dismantling, he said.

“Part of the process for it being in port right now is for T&T engineers to get in there and go through the section and assess it to get a better determination of what the overall situation is,” Himes said. “The plan can be modified and updated based on those assessments.”

Meanwhile, the VB 10,000 will undergo some maintenance on the water before commencing the next cut. The VB 10,000 secured itself to the remains of the shipwreck for security while riding out the passing of Tropical Storm Elsa Wednesday.

The 255-foot-tall crane vessel will move away from the shipwreck, after which a barge with the necessary equipment will slide between its hulls to conduct the maintenance. Salvors will inspect the pulleys, wiring and other equipment essential to the cutting process, Himes said. Repairs and replacement of equipment will be conducted as needed.

It could be a week or more before the VB 10,000 is ready to move into place for the next cut, which will separate Section 6 from the western end of the shipwreck, he said.

“They are going through everything with a fine tooth comb,” Himes said. “They’re making sure everything is secured and in proper working order. It’s preventative measures mainly. They will inspect all the equipment and if there is a need for repairs, we’ll do it.”

In the wake of Elsa, cleanup crews found a few automotive parts on nearby shorelines, Himes said. No significant environmental damage was detected, he said.

The shipwreck is surrounded by a 1-mile perimeter environmental protection barrier, which has oil-retention boom lining the surface and sturdy mesh netting below to catch loose vehicles and other large debris.

“Our overflights did not observe any damage, (oil) discharge or debris,” he said. “Shoreline teams have been out since dawn (Thursday) and recovered a few bumpers, but that is it so far.”

Unified Command consists of the Coast Guard, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources and Gallagher Marine Systems. It is responsible for ensuring that the salvage operation observes all environmental protection measures established by the federal Oil Pollution Act of 1990.