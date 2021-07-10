Kickball event honors homicide victim, benefits park department

WINCHESTER — Family, friends and kickball — three things Kevin Michael Riley loved — will be part of a benefit tournament on July 18 in memory of the homicide victim. Riley, a 29-year-old city resident and HVAC technician, was unarmed when he was shot on Oct. 28 by Quadell Alik Grimes, according to police. Grimes, who admits shooting Riley, said it was in self-defense. He is scheduled to stand trial on Aug. 6.