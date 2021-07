Another most thrilling and anticipating film is all set to release on the digital platform. Yes, we are talking about a brand new movie titled “The Tomorrow War” which is scheduled to be released on 2nd July 2021 on the Amazon Prime Video. The movie is directly taking place on the digital platform. As we all know that Amazon Prime Video is one of the most prominent and trending digital platforms which is continuously releasing amazing and brilliant series and movies to entertain its viewers. The netizens are very excited to watch this brand-new action-packed movie.