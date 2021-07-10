your opinion

I had to read the program for the Scranton Shakespeare Festival after attending a performance of “Ragtime.” The actors came from as far away as Alabama and Tennessee. The production staff includes high school students and longtime performers. It was such a joy to see live theater again. The price was right — free. I was mesmerized by Sevon Askew as musician Coalhouse Walker Jr. Wendy Hinton, who works for King’s College, was fun to watch as a historical character, Emma Goldman. While she was in the ensemble I was drawn to Naiya McCalla. The two children, John and Victoria, were in the moment and in character.