Forest City, PA

Clipboard 7/10/21

Scranton Times
 5 days ago

Society meeting: Forest City Area Historical Society meeting, Sunday, 6 p.m., society headquarters at corner of Dundaff and Main streets; applications accepted for new 2021 memberships and renewals; individual membership, $15; family membership, $25; lifetime membership, $125; contact Juliann Doyle, 570-499-4908 or jdoyle@nep.net; applications also available at forestcityarea historicalsociety.org, mail to 305 Martin St., Browndale, PA 18421.

City
