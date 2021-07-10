Clipboard 7/10/21
Society meeting: Forest City Area Historical Society meeting, Sunday, 6 p.m., society headquarters at corner of Dundaff and Main streets; applications accepted for new 2021 memberships and renewals; individual membership, $15; family membership, $25; lifetime membership, $125; contact Juliann Doyle, 570-499-4908 or jdoyle@nep.net; applications also available at forestcityarea historicalsociety.org, mail to 305 Martin St., Browndale, PA 18421.www.thetimes-tribune.com
