One of the best parts of college is being able to make your own schedule each semester. We have the freedom to plan out not only the courses we want but the time slot we want as well. If you have always been a morning person, you will likely choose to start as early as possible with morning classes at 8:30 a.m. For the rest of us who prefer sleeping in, we typically take advantage of the opportunity to start after 10 or 11 a.m. These students who chose to start later in the day are commonly associated with laziness or unproductivity. However, this is far from the truth.