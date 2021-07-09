Cancel
Louisiana State

Lafayette officer shot, injured man after call about suicidal person; State Police investigating

By KATIE GAGLIANO
theadvocate.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLouisiana State Police detectives are investigating after a Lafayette Police Department officer shot and injured a man while responding to a call about a suicidal person. The shooting happened around 1 a.m. Friday at an apartment complex in the 100 block of East Martial Avenue. Lafayette Police Department officers were dispatched to the complex after a call about a suicidal subject. Once there, a man holding a handgun approached an officer in the complex’s parking lot, Louisiana State Police Troop I spokesperson Trooper Thomas Gossen said in a statement.

