Lafayette officer shot, injured man after call about suicidal person; State Police investigating

Louisiana State Police detectives are investigating after a Lafayette Police Department officer shot and injured a man while responding to a call about a suicidal person. The shooting happened around 1 a.m. Friday at an apartment complex in the 100 block of East Martial Avenue. Lafayette Police Department officers were dispatched to the complex after a call about a suicidal subject. Once there, a man holding a handgun approached an officer in the complex’s parking lot, Louisiana State Police Troop I spokesperson Trooper Thomas Gossen said in a statement.