How will Richard Branson's space flight on VSS Unity differ from Jeff Bezos' launch on New Shepard?

Current-Argus
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to the space race, billionaire edition. Richard Branson, the founder of Virgin Galactic, is set to launch into space the morning of July 11, weather and technical checks permitting. If the mission is successful, Branson will beat competitor Jeff Bezos, who recently stepped down as CEO of Amazon, by days. Bezos' own rocket company, Blue Origin, plans to fly him to space on July 20.

Posted by
The Independent

Who are Jeff Bezos's children?

Amazon’s Jeff Bezos and his ex-wife, novelist MacKenzie Scott, share four children – three sons and one daughter.The pair adopted their daughter from China. The offspring of the wealthiest man in the world prefer to stay out of the limelight, no easy feat with the attention their father gets.However, there is relatively little known information about Mr Bezos’s children. Preston Bezos is Jeff Bezos’s eldest son, he was born in 2000, making him is 21-years-old. Person follows in his father's footsteps, sharing the tycoon's middle name, Jeffrey ‘Preston’ Bezos, and attending the same college as his dad – Princeton University, according...
The Verge

Jeff Bezos' brief trip to space was also a commercial for Rivian

After years of preparation and billions of dollars spent on the project, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos got to be one of the first people to ride a rocket built by his other company, Blue Origin, to the edge of space. But the event itself was also a chance for Bezos to promote a third investment in the wider Amazon portfolio: EV startup Rivian.
Extra

Jeff Bezos Makes Historic Space Trip, Celebrates with GF Lauren Sanchez

On Tuesday morning, Jeff Bezos took a history-making flight to the edge of space!. Bezos’s flight lasted 10 minutes and 10 seconds. His flight came a week after Richard Branson flew to the edge of space. After landing back on Earth, Jeff embraced his girlfriend, former “Extra” correspondent Lauren Sanchez,...
Posted by
Popular Science

Blue Origin brought the first official tourists to space

A Blue Origin New Shepard rocket blasted off from the flat Texas desert this morning. It was Blue Origin’s 16th time launching the New Shepard model and the third time this particular rocket and capsule have risen to the edge of the Earth’s atmosphere. But it was the first time the vehicle carried passengers, including a paying customer.
Amarillo Globe-Times

Watch replay: Jeff Bezos' space flight aboard Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket

Blue Origin's first launch from Van Horn, Texas with humans strapped into the New Shepard capsule proved successful Tuesday morning. Aboard the spacecraft was Jeff Bezos, his brother Mark, and two other occupants – longtime women-in-space advocate Wally Funk, and Oliver Daemen, who took the place at the last of the winner of a $28 million charity auction for the capsule’s fourth seat.
Posted by
The Independent

Elon Musk laughs at meme mocking Jeff Bezos's upcoming space flight as feud between billionaires continues

The rivalry between Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos and the two billionaires’ desire to reach space has now reached the meme stage of the feud.On Saturday, SpaceX CEO Musk appeared to spend most of his day responding to memes that had been sent to him on Twitter which, in fairness, he seems to do every day. After responding to a question about the new Tesla FSD Beta, the South African entrepreneur was sent a meme using the now-legendary Padme and Anakin format from Star Wars, except it featured both him and Bezos. pic.twitter.com/FlmH7gUxiy— Charly (@Charly923407591) July 17, 2021The meme...
wlrn.org

A Space For All? How Will Space Tourism Shape Access To Space

Billionaire Jeff Bezos has reached a life long goal of flying in space. His company Blue Origin launched its first mission with passengers Tuesday morning from West Texas, ushering in a new era of private space tourism. And earlier this month another billionaire reached the boundary of space. Richard Branson...
Posted by
The Independent

Billionaire rocket race shows how remarkable Alan Shepard's 1961 space flight was

When Alan Shepard became the first American to go into space more than 60 years ago, he did so sitting on top of a modified military ballistic missile, the Redstone Rocket.The former naval aviator and test pilot took his place in history wearing the iconic Mercury spacesuit, which NASA had decided not to fit with a system to allow him to go to the toilet. With his flight only expected to last 15 minutes, the space agency did not factor in any delays, but Mr Shepard ended up waiting on the launch pad for four hours before leaving the...
Scientific American

Jeff Bezos Launches into Space on Blue Origin's First Astronaut Flight

LAUNCH SITE ONE, West Texas—The richest person on Earth has now traveled beyond it. Jeff Bezos, the billionaire founder of the spaceflight company Blue Origin, launched into suborbital space with three other people today (July 20) on the first crewed mission of the company’s New Shepard vehicle—a landmark moment for the man and the space tourism industry.
Business Insider

Jeff Bezos just went to space, and you can too

Jeff Bezos and three others flew to space Tuesday in his company, Blue Origin's, first human flight. And you can go to space too - the company said Tuesday that it is "open for ticket sales." Blue Origin's first paying customer was Oliver Daemen, one of four astronauts on Tuesday's...

