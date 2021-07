Ward 15 Democratic Party Committee will conduct their annual caucus on Saturday, July 17 via Zoom. The registration begins at 10:00 AM and the caucus begins at 10:30, when the elections of delegates to the Democratic State Party Convention will be held. All Democrats in Ward 15 are eligible to be elected. To register for the caucus and/or to run as a delegate to the Convention (September 25 in Lowell).