Doing it right is the norm
As we all hope for a quiet Fourth of July weekend, it’s a good time to take note of how our community servants make peace the norm for us, even in trying circumstances. I join many in advocating for long overdue racial justice, both in policing and in society. One reason our community can unite in working for greater justice is that examples of doing it right are the norm, even among the most dangerous of roughly 220 million police-citizen contacts yearly in the US.www.gettysburgtimes.com
Comments / 0