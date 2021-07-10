Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law Enforcement

Doing it right is the norm

Gettysburg Times
 5 days ago

As we all hope for a quiet Fourth of July weekend, it’s a good time to take note of how our community servants make peace the norm for us, even in trying circumstances. I join many in advocating for long overdue racial justice, both in policing and in society. One reason our community can unite in working for greater justice is that examples of doing it right are the norm, even among the most dangerous of roughly 220 million police-citizen contacts yearly in the US.

www.gettysburgtimes.com

Comments / 0

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Militarylocalmemphis.com

Do you exercise your second amendment rights?

HUNTSVILLE, Ala — The saying goes, if you stay ready you won't have to get ready. Carrying a firearm can protect you, and possibly save your life. Deciding whether to exercise your second amendment right is a serious choice, and a retired US Army Special Forces Officer wants to ensure that the Tennessee Valley is prepared.
SocietyLynchburg News and Advance

Letter to the Editor

You know, I am continually impressed by the ability of many individuals to appear in public and online spaces and spew total nonsense into a microphone or a computer keyboard. The latest conservative boogeyman to get this treatment — much like transgender children, sharia law, and evolution — is critical race theory. Psychologically fragile white people have latched onto the idea that our public schools are “indoctrinating” our children to “believe” in radical leftist ideas like critical race theory.
Law EnforcementPosted by
Upworthy

White cop accuses Black women of shoplifting, then they showed receipts and exposed him

A white cop has been accused of racial profiling after he stopped two Black women coming out of a TJ Maxx. The cop claimed that someone had accused them of shoplifting but couldn't point to the person when asked. The women returned to the store and produced receipts for all their purchases, and filmed the incident to expose the cop. They started filming inside the store and confronted the cop after he stopped them. He said that the person who told him the women had shoplifted worked at the store, and later claimed that they didn't, reported God.dailydot. The cop said a Black man who worked there complained but the only Black man who works there confirmed he didn't call the cops on them.
Adams County, PAGettysburg Times

Sheriff's K-9 partner ends watch

A law enforcement officer’s uniform often makes members of the public, especially children, uncomfortable. Dogs calm many people, so Adams County Sheriff Jim Muller’s K-9 companion, Allegra, was the perfect partner to help him connect with the public.
EducationSalem News

Letter: Education, anti-racism not mutually exclusive

An online petition by “a group of concerned parents” seeks to bar the Masconomet School Committee’s recent equity and anti-racism resolution. The School Committee’s purpose is noble: “... To ensure that our Masconomet students and community have the experiences necessary to be aware, thoughtful, active participants in a diverse global environment, comprehend the repercussions of racism, respect and celebrate differences, strive for equity, dismantle racist and unjust systems, and work to lift up all members of humanity to solve the problems that plague our communities, country and world.”
Astoria, ORThe Astorian

Letter: Do the right thing

I was watching Astoria's patriotic fireworks display this past July 4, when two thoughts occurred to me. One: The courage the Founding Fathers showed by risking their lives and signing the Declaration of Independence July 4, 1776. Two: What in the (blank) is taking the U.S. Senate so long to...
MusicPosted by
CrimeOnline

‘Black lives don’t matter’: Beachgoer smashes Black teen’s teeth with bike lock in hate-fueled attack

A Michigan man was sentenced on Thursday to five years in prison for assaulting a Black 18-year-old last year in a hate-fueled attack. The incident involving Lee Mouat, 43, and the victim occurred in June 2020 at Sterling State Park in Monroe. Witnesses said Mouat confronted a group of Black teens, including the victim, for listening to music at the beach, according to the Detroit Free Press.
Natchitoches, LAnatchitochesparishjournal.com

Whataburger Responds to Video

The Natchitoches Whataburger has responded to the video of an incident that took place at the Natchitoches location. Below is a statement from the franchisee:. “After viewing the Facebook video of an incident that took place at our Natchitoches restaurant, we’re disheartened and disappointed by the actions of those involved. We’re in the process of gathering all the details about what happened as we determine the best course of action.” – G.V.C.S., Inc.
CelebritiesEsquire

Elize Matsunaga Shot and Dismembered Her Husband in 2012. Here's Where She is Today.

On May 19, 2012, Elize Matsunaga shot her millionaire husband Marcos Matsunaga in the head, chopped up his body, packed his dismembered body into garbage bags, placed those into suitcases, wheeled those suitcases into the elevator of their apartment building, and drove them to a wooded area outside of São Paulo to dispose of them. When his body was discovered a week later, the gruesome crime shocked Brazil and the world, making headlines for years as the case unfolded. In Netflix’s docuseries Elize Matsunaga: Once Upon a Crime, Elize Matsunaga tells her story in her own words.
Newburgh, NYPosted by
96.9 WOUR

If You Find A Dollar Bill in Your Car Bumper, Don’t Take It

It happened in Newburgh, and one woman is warning others to beware!. Over the years we've all heard of numerous ways that predators try to bring us harm and every once and awhile I come across something that I've never heard of. When that happens, I do what I can to get the word out so that nobody becomes a victim.
ReligionPosted by
The Independent

‘We didn’t want to be in the news’: Pastor pleas for ‘mercy’ after 125 in his ‘masks optional’ summer camp get Covid

A pastor in Texas has spoken out after at least 125 of his congregation - including children - became infected with coronavirus following a student ministry camp that was reportedly mask-optional. Pastor Bruce Wesley of Clear Creek Community Church posted a video of his prayer for God to heal his sick congregation. "Lord, we didn't want to be in the news, at least not for this, maybe for serving or some extreme generosity, but not this," he said. "So we ask for your mercy. We ask for your healing for all of those who became sick with this virus and...
Sartell, MNPosted by
103.7 THE LOON

Congrats On Almost Doing The Right Thing!

Our family took a walk through the Sauk River Regional Park in Sartell/St. Cloud this past weekend when the temperature finally dropped below 115 for a day. We enjoyed the trails and made our way across the bridge to Whitney Park. As my kid was walking along one of the...
Astoria, ORPosted by
Columbia County Spotlight

Marquis: Don't change rules on prison inmate voting rights

Joshua Marquis of Astoria was Clatsop County district attorney from 1994 to 2018. He is active in the National District Attorneys Association.This last, painful session of the Oregon Legislature was difficult for many reasons. The building was utterly off limits to everyone but legislators and their staff, meaning there was no ability to "lobby" legislators or staff, and the actual hearings were remote, meaning there was none of the usual interchange, conversation and rarely even any questions. The result has been some awful legislation in the area of criminal justice, what is now often called "social justice." The voices...
SocietyCBS News

Over 70 dead, hundreds of businesses destroyed in week long riots and looting in South Africa

A week of violence, rioting, and looting has now killed more than 70 people and wrecked hundreds of businesses. The unrest began ten days ago in protest of the jailing of former President Jacob Zuma but morphed quickly into civil unrest over crippling poverty and a brutal fifth wave of COVID. Debora Patta went out with the police unit recovering stolen property and arresting the perpetrators.
SocietySeattle Times

Why America is great: We try to do right

Much is made of what divides the United States today. The loudest voices shout out polarizing opinions. We debate how to eliminate and redress ethnic and numerous other inequalities. This all feeds into the echo machine of social media. There are many divergent ideas about the direction our country should take on issues.
Law Enforcementlawofficer.com

BLM praises the criminal mystique of cop-killer Assata Shakur who receives safe haven in Cuba

Share and speak up for justice, law & order... The name of Assata Shakur, a woman convicted in the 1973 murder of Trooper Werner Foerster of the New Jersey State Police, has been used by Black Lives Matter to illustrate what the group called Cuba’s “solidarity with oppressed peoples of African descent” as the communist country faced rare anti-government protests this summer.

Comments / 0

Community Policy