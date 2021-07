I get it. You've worked hard for half the year. We've all been inside on lockdown, then outside with masks and social distancing.... Now with the vaccines out there, restrictions are all but a thing of the past and the "old normal" seems right around the corner. All of that, coupled with the February we all went thru in Texas with the power grid and all the problems that came with blackouts and freezing... We are ready to cut loose and have a party! Some even took today (Friday 7/2) off work so they could have a four day weekend.