AMARILLO, Texas – The Wind Surge had a tough night at the plate, falling 4-1 in Game 5 against Amarillo. Wichita was shutout for five innings and down four runs entering the fifth inning. Spencer Steer finally put the Surge on the board with a solo home run over the left field wall. Since joining the Wind Surge roster on Tuesday, Steer has three home runs in four games played. Steer finished the night 2-3 at the plate with a walk and an RBI.