Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Who Has Guest Starred on ‘Grace and Frankie’ and Who Will Appear in the Show’s Final Season?

By Andrea Francese
Posted by 
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Netflix is looking to conclude another one of its hit originals. Grace and Frankie fans will get a 16-episode final season after a long hiatus. During the show’s six illustrious seasons, fans have been treated to a rather star-studded array of guest stars, and it seems likely that season 7 will finish out with a bang, too. So who has guest-starred on the show, and who could potentially grace the screen in Grace and Frankie’s farewell season?

www.cheatsheet.com

Comments / 0

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

109K+
Followers
65K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jane Fonda
Person
Craig T. Nelson
Person
Elliott Gould
Person
Peter Gallagher
Person
Lily Tomlin
Person
Estelle Parsons
Person
Nick
Person
Lisa Kudrow
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Final Season#Friends#Roman
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Netflix
Related
TV SeriesTVGuide.com

Farewell to These 12 TV Shows That Just Got Canceled

The broadcast ax has fallen, and though the dust hasn't settled yet, at least 12 shows have been canceled over the last month as major networks cleaned house to make room for new shows on their fall rosters. Among the series destined for TV's graveyard are The Moodys on Fox,...
CelebritiesABC News

Emmy nominations 2021: Kaley Cuoco, Sterling K. Brown and more react

Some of the biggest names in TV are reacting to earning 2021 Emmy nominations. Emmy Award-winning father-daughter duo Ron and Jasmine Cephas Jones announced the contenders for the upcoming 73rd Emmy Awards during a virtual ceremony on Tuesday morning. "The Crown" and "The Mandalorian" tied for the most nominations, receiving...
TV Seriescountryliving.com

'Yellowstone' Fans Are Convinced They Figured Out Who Died Ahead of the Show's Fourth Season

Fans of the hit show Yellowstone continue to wait (not so) patiently for specifics on the premiere of season 4. Paramount Network has only confirmed in a teaser video that the show will return in fall 2021 with the promise that "Revenge is worth the wait," but no more specifics have been given. Season 3 ended with the lives of John, Kayce, and Beth Dutton and ranch hand Jimmy Hurdstrom all in peril, and fans are desperate to find out what happens. As they await the new season, viewers continue to dig for clues and answers to the show's biggest questions.
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

Aisling Bea's Hulu comedy This Way Up has found a graceful way to tackle the pandemic in Season 2

"Our slow but steady emergence from the worst of the pandemic has presented a problem for television," says Matthew Gilbert. "We had plenty of thoughtful doom-and-gloom shows — I May Destroy You, Ozark — to get us through the dystopian days, and no shortage of feel-good watches — Emily in Paris, Ted Lasso — when we needed to be reminded of the light at the end of the tunnel. But now that the light is upon us, the tunnel fading from view, what are modern-day TV shows to do? Ignore the pandemic, like The Unicorn? Place it center stage, like Superstore? Focus on the continuing feelings of isolation, or fixate on the relief? This Way Up, which drops its second season on Hulu on Friday, has found a graceful middle ground, respecting and straddling the themes of loneliness and hope without harping on them. This Way Up is an overlooked, bingeable gem. I polished off the first season in a weekend, the 20-minute, six episode format irresistibly Fleabag-esque, but lighter and more buoyant ― more quips, slightly less desperation behind them. If humor was how Fleabag distanced herself from the world, then it’s how Aine processes it earnestly, choosing the medicine of laughter time and time again, without ever forgetting it’s a medicine...The second season takes place in a nebulous spot in Before Times, when the sight of a face mask was off-putting and we could all still marvel about 'how crazy the news is,' as Richard puts it. It neither omits the pandemic nor is defined by it, but is clearly informed by it."
NFLPosted by
Distractify

Here Are All of the Celebrity Guests Who Will Be on ‘$100,000 Pyramid’ This Season

We’re truly living in the golden age of game show reboots. There’s the new Press Your Luck, The Celebrity Dating Game, Card Sharks, Name That Tune … we could go on, but you get the idea. If you’re just not feeling up for the hard-hitting drama or twisty-turny plot of a primetime TV show, game shows are absolutely perfect. There may be a bit of drama every once in a while, but the stakes are usually very low and everything is sure to be wrapped up by the end of the episode. What a relief!
TV SeriesComicBook

American Horror Story Spinoff Is Now on Hulu

The American Horror Story spinoff, American Horror Stories, is now on FX on Hulu. The series debuted with two episodes, "Rubber(wo)Man Part One" and Rubber(wo)Man Part Two). New episodes will follow weekly on Thursdays for a total of seven episodes with the much-anticipated series following an episodic anthology format rather than the story-per-season format utilized on American Horror Story, meaning that each episode of American Horror Stories will feature a different scenario and set of characters - though clearly the new Rubber Woman is a figure that will loom large.

Comments / 0

Community Policy