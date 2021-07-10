With FishPass On Hold, Safety Questions Loom At Union Street Dam

A Thirteenth Circuit Court decision halting construction on the new $19.3 million FishPass system at the Union Street Dam in downtown Traverse City means it could be months or even years before the project moves ahead, with the city currently appealing the decision to the Michigan Court of Appeals. As the legal process unfolds, city commissioners must now grapple with whether and when to address dam safety issues that FishPass was intended to correct, with a new state inspection report labeling the dam’s condition as “fair to poor” and calling for its replacement or repair. The report prompted the city to file new paperwork this week asking the court to reconsider hearing the case on an expedited basis based on the dam’s condition.