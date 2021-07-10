St. Johnsbury ‘AMP’-ed for return of free concerts at Dog Mountain

HAMPSTEAD – Long-time fan favorite of Hampstead music lovers, The Don Campbell Band, will return to the stage at Meetinghouse Park on Tues., July 20 at 6:00 p.m. The group has performed in the park for many years with return visits during the Christmas season for holiday concerts. Don is a contemporary country crossover and folk-rock singer/songwriter. His singing is often compared to Dan Fogelberg, Vince Gill and Chris Isaak. Based out of New England the five-piece musical group has opened for Carrie Underwood, Charlie Daniels, Keith Urban and Merle Haggard. All concerts are made possible by Hampstead Cable Television. Blankets, chairs, and picnic lunches are welcome. Leashed dogs are allowed on the perimeter of the park. Moo’s delicious homemade ice cream will be on hand to sell their treats. Financial donations are being accepted at the concerts for the local non-profit, Rescue Pups, based in Stratham, which rescues dogs and trains them to be comfort dogs for veterans and first responders all around New England who are dealing with post-traumatic stress, anxiety, and other service-connected challenges. Rain venue is Hampstead Middle School at 28 School Street.