Harrison County, WV

Saturday Salutes

WVNews
 5 days ago

— The Greater Harrison Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; the Drug Enforcement Administration; the Three Rivers Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force; the West Virginia State Police; the Bartow County, Georgia, Sheriff’s Office; the FBI in Rome, Georgia; and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. All helped investigate a case involving a drug pipeline from Georgia to West Virginia that had deadly consequences, leading to four convictions and at least one life prison term. And to the Office of the U.S. attorney for Northern West Virginia, for successfully prosecuting the case.

