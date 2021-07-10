Cancel
Saint Louis, MO

Storms, some strong, a possibility throughout the weekend

St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 6 days ago

Severe weather, including hail and damaging winds, continued to pose a threat throughout the entire St. Louis region as a strong storm system made its way into the area. The National Weather Service issued a tornado watch, effective until 2 a.m. Saturday, for most of the area, including the city of St. Louis and St. Louis, St. Charles and Jefferson counties in Missouri, plus Madison, Monroe and St. Clair counties in Illinois.

