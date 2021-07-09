Rwanda to send forces to battle extremists in Mozambique

The evacuation of the US-led coalition from Afghanistan is taking place with such speed, it is as if the forces had initially been sent to an unknown destination by mistake.The US was meant to be the hero of this war. Freedom from the grip of the Taliban, and the promise of the establishment of democracy and equality between men and women were among the reasons why tens of thousands of American soldiers were dispatched to the country.Millions of suffering girls and women who had been imprisoned in their homes found the opportunity to study, seek jobs and become members...