Rwanda to send forces to battle extremists in Mozambique

By TOM BOWKER, ANDREW MELDRUM - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 9 days ago

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Rwanda says it will immediately deploy 1,000 members of its armed forces and police to northern Mozambique, where an Islamic extremist insurgency has emerged and sent more than 700,000 residents fleeing for their lives. Rwanda says its forces will “support efforts to restore Mozambican state authority by conducting combat and security operations." And a deployment from the 16-nation Southern African Development Community is due to begin on July 15, according to a letter from SADC’s executive secretary to the United Nations secretary-general and seen by The Associated Press. The violence has been blamed for the deaths of more than 2,000 people.

