New York City, NY

Fishamble’s Silent Screams Loud With Pain and Intensity

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the first few moments, I was as lost as the central character turns out to be in this intensely moving one-man theatre piece streaming out for the world to see from Ireland’s new play company, Fishamble. Written and performed with utter connection to the material, Pat Kinevane (The Nun’s Wood) brings noise, confusion, and internal chaos, most brilliantly, to his Silent with a special filmed version, streaming July 9 through July 11 at OdysseyTheatre.com (L.A.’s Odyssey Theatre Ensemble is Fishamble’s artistic home on the West Coast). It dares us all to sit up, take notice, and throw our two cents of change into the ring with a clang. Kinevane’s brave soul stomps and flutters around the bare stage with a grandiose edginess, finding despair and grief in abundance at every turn. He shuffles about in this bleak troubling tale asking to be heart, even when we don’t want to listen, in a production so chaotic with heartfelt pain that it rightfully won Fishamble and Kinevane a 2016 Olivier Award.

