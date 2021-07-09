Cancel
AP Interview: Afghan warlord slams govt, quick US goodbye

By KATHY GANNON - Associated Press
 9 days ago

MAZAR-E-SHARIF, Afghanistan (AP) — A powerful northern warlord and a key U.S. ally in the 2001 defeat of the Taliban blames a fractious Afghan government and an “irresponsible" U.S. departure for the insurgents' swift series of wins in recent weeks. Ata Mohammad Noor is one of the north's most powerful warlords and an architect of the latest attempt to stop the tide of Taliban gains by resurrecting militias. He has told The Associated Press that the Afghan military is badly demoralized and that Washington's quick exit left the Afghan military logistically unprepared for the Taliban onslaught. The insurgents have recently captured more territory and several border crossings with neighboring countries.

