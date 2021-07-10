Cancel
Hidalgo County, TX

Flood Advisory issued for Hidalgo by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 19:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-15 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Hidalgo The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a * Flood Advisory for West Central Cameron County in deep south Texas Southeastern Hidalgo County in deep south Texas * Until midnight CDT. * At 1103 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Harlingen, Weslaco, Mercedes, La Feria, Progreso, Los Indios, Santa Maria, Mercedes Junior High School, Ruben Hinojosa Elementary School, Mercedes High School, Mercedes Memorial Library, Mercedes Police Department, Taylor Elementary School, Llano Grande Country Club, La Feria High School, La Feria Public Library, Relampago, La Feria Police Department, South Texas High School For Health Professions and La Feria North. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

alerts.weather.gov

