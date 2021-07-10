Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cuming, Madison, Pierce, Stanton, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 23:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 23:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cuming; Madison; Pierce; Stanton; Wayne The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Madison County in northeastern Nebraska Southern Wayne County in northeastern Nebraska Cuming County in northeastern Nebraska Eastern Pierce County in northeastern Nebraska Stanton County in northeastern Nebraska * Until 1145 PM CDT. * At 1100 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles northwest of Stanton, or 6 miles southeast of Norfolk, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Stanton around 1105 PM CDT. Pilger around 1115 PM CDT. Wisner around 1120 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Beemer and West Point. People attending Madison County Fairgrounds should seek safe shelter immediately! HAIL...0.88IN WIND...60MPH