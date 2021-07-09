Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Central Washington wins conference academic championship

By Yakima Herald-Republic
Yakima Herald Republic
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCentral Washington athletes posted the top GPA in six different sports and the Wildcats earned the GNAC’s Academic All-Sports Championship for the first time. Volleyball scored the highest with a 3.82 GPA — the second-highest of any GNAC team in any sport — and the Wildcat women also won team titles in basketball (3.66) and softball (3.79). Central won its first men’s Academic All-Sports Championship by posting the best GPAs in basketball (3.45), baseball (3.32) and football (3.26).

www.yakimaherald.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Washington#Volleyball#Basketball#Football#Gpa#Gnac#Wildcat#Seattle Pacific
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Softball
News Break
Sports
Related
BusinessPosted by
ABC News

Regulator sues Amazon to force recall of hazardous products

Safety regulators are suing Amazon to force it to recall hazardous products sold on its site, including flammable children’s pajamas, faulty carbon monoxide detectors and hair dryers that don’t protect users from getting electrocuted. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, which filed the complaint late Wednesday, said the online shopping...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon: Colombians arrested in Haiti leader's killing had US training

Some of the former Colombian servicemen who have been arrested in connection with the assassination of the Haitian president had received U.S. military training, the Pentagon confirmed Thursday. “A review of our training databases indicates that a small number of the Colombian individuals detained as part of this investigation had...
Texas StatePosted by
NBC News

Texas officer killed, 4 others injured in standoff

A Texas sheriff's sergeant was killed and four other officers were injured when a man barricaded in a house fired on them during a standoff Thursday, police said. Police in Levelland, west of Lubbock, were called to the home shortly after 1 p.m. after someone reported their neighbor was acting strange and walking around with a large gun, police Chief Albert Garcia said.

Comments / 0

Community Policy