Central Washington wins conference academic championship

Central Washington athletes posted the top GPA in six different sports and the Wildcats earned the GNAC’s Academic All-Sports Championship for the first time. Volleyball scored the highest with a 3.82 GPA — the second-highest of any GNAC team in any sport — and the Wildcat women also won team titles in basketball (3.66) and softball (3.79). Central won its first men’s Academic All-Sports Championship by posting the best GPAs in basketball (3.45), baseball (3.32) and football (3.26).